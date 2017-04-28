Judge won't hear gay adoptions becaus...

Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not in a child's 'best interest'

There are 3 comments on the Palladium-Item story from 16 hrs ago, titled Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not in a child's 'best interest'. In it, Palladium-Item reports that:

A family court judge in Kentucky has announced he will no longer hear adoption cases involving "homosexual parties" because he believes allowing a gay person to adopt could never be in the child's best interest.

TomInElPaso

Since: Dec 08

El Paso, TX

#1 10 hrs ago
Jesus in gym Shorts! The last sentence in the piece: "Attorneys say he also asked divorce litigants where they go to church and whether they are a true believer." screw the US Constitution by God!

The Troll Stopper

Salem, VA

#3 8 hrs ago
Howerton aka our little troll from Washington DC wrote:
Homophobes should never be allowed around children let alone raise them.
There, fixed that for you. You're welcome.

Elizabeth1912

Stafford, VA

#4 1 hr ago
GREAT! In what they are trying do about SSM and Abortions. Nevertheless are they also enforcing
LEVITICUS Chapter 21 or are they picking which scriptures they believe in?

By the way using any Topical Guide or Bible dictionary Abortion is NOT listed. Neither is SSM or not acceptable to God. NO Where. It does however list who Man CANNOT Marry.

LEVITICUS Chapter 21

The priests shall be holy—The high priest shall not marry a widow, nor a divorced person, nor an harlot.

