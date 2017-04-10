Judge signs order to keep last Kentucky abortion clinic open
A judge has signed an order to keep Kentucky's last abortion clinic open until a lawsuit aimed at preventing its closure is resolved. U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers issued a preliminary injunction to keep EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville open pending the suit's outcome.
