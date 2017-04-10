Judge signs order to keep last Kentuc...

Judge signs order to keep last Kentucky abortion clinic open

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

A judge has signed an order to keep Kentucky's last abortion clinic open until a lawsuit aimed at preventing its closure is resolved. U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers issued a preliminary injunction to keep EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville open pending the suit's outcome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min Dr Imhotep 162,181
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 11 min Richard Nixon Trumo 264,267
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) 5 hr Bud 2
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Sun Henry 25
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Apr 8 Trump sudden change 3
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr 8 GFL 1
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 7 Oh FFS 21
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,260 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC