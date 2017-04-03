Judge declines to suppress evidence in whiskey-theft case
The alleged ringleader of a whiskey theft ring suffered a legal setback Tuesday when a Kentucky judge denied his motion to suppress evidence - including Wild Turkey bourbon barrels found on his property - that led to his arrest. The ruling by Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate was the latest twist in the two-year-old case after authorities said they uncovered the scheme that spirited away large amounts of whiskey.
