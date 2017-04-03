J.P. Mathes, Fiddling Leona & The Mountain Empire at Carter Fold

Saturday, April 15th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, will present a concert of bluegrass music by J.P. Mathes and Fiddling Leona and their group The Mountain Empire. Also featured on the show will be students from the Hazard Community and Technical Colleges Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music and their Program Director Dean Osborne, Jr. Mathes directs the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music.

