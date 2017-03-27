Is Drew Lock a top flight quarterback?
Rising junior Drew Lock was ranked 35th in the country among starting quarterbacks by Athlon after throwing for 3,399 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first full season in charge. Lock will have essentially all the same talent around him when he returns in 2017 for his junior season, including a thousand yard running back, a thousand yard receiver and the entire offensive line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|ChromiuMan
|161,637
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|WOW
|263,236
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|Sun
|he is risen
|2
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC