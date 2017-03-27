Is Drew Lock a top flight quarterback?

Is Drew Lock a top flight quarterback?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Rock M Nation

Rising junior Drew Lock was ranked 35th in the country among starting quarterbacks by Athlon after throwing for 3,399 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first full season in charge. Lock will have essentially all the same talent around him when he returns in 2017 for his junior season, including a thousand yard running back, a thousand yard receiver and the entire offensive line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min ChromiuMan 161,637
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min WOW 263,236
GOP should primary McConnell. Sun he is risen 2
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,607 • Total comments across all topics: 280,019,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC