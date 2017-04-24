Inspired by own family, Kentucky gov. tackles foster system
In this undated photo released by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, Bevin takes a self portrait of his family. Bevin, wants to overhaul the state's troubled child-welfare system, inspired by his own family's failed attempt to adopt a young girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Soetoro Sucked
|265,087
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Paul
|163,325
|Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Carl Childers
|10
|live pd in logan county ky
|Apr 15
|gonnagetya
|2
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 14
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC