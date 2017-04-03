Inmate death leads to investigation at Daviess County Detention Center
Officials with the Kentucky State Police were dispatched to the Detention Center in reference to an inmate that passed away on Sunday April 9. About three hours after being brought into the Detention Center, Lester became ill and emergency personnel were dispatched to the Detention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|COOTERDOG
|162,118
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Just call me Abe 3
|264,243
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|21 hr
|Henry
|25
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Sat
|Trump sudden change
|3
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Sat
|GFL
|1
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 7
|Oh FFS
|21
|USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS
|Apr 4
|Trump Lies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC