"I Am A Kentuckian" Promo Features Di...

"I Am A Kentuckian" Promo Features Diversity In The Bluegrass

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A Lexington filmmaker wanted to make a film to display the diversity that he had come to love in Kentucky. Dan Wu, the owner of Atomic Ramen, and Kentucky for Kentucky joined forces to highlight the immigrant population of Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min George_Jefferson 162,759
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Jay 264,642
live pd in logan county ky Sat gonnagetya 2
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 14 stateleader 23
Lincoln county jail closing Apr 11 really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Apr 11 Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,370,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC