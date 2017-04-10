Good Ones Were Caught In Variety Of Ways
The scenario that was predicted prior to last week's Lake Cumberland FLW Tour proved to be true: The massive Kentucky impoundment's big smallmouths would be huge difference-makers, but with an 18-inch minimum-length requirement, it'd be next to impossible to catch a limit of them each day. Lots of stuff was effective for enticing bites from Cumberland's smallmouths, largemouths and spotted bass - just not all the time and definitely not in every location.
