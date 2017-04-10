Good Ones Were Caught In Variety Of Ways

Good Ones Were Caught In Variety Of Ways

The scenario that was predicted prior to last week's Lake Cumberland FLW Tour proved to be true: The massive Kentucky impoundment's big smallmouths would be huge difference-makers, but with an 18-inch minimum-length requirement, it'd be next to impossible to catch a limit of them each day. Lots of stuff was effective for enticing bites from Cumberland's smallmouths, largemouths and spotted bass - just not all the time and definitely not in every location.

