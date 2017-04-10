Giving children a head start -

Promise Zones are areas of high poverty where the government teams up with local leaders to spearhead improvement to the overall health, education, and economy of a community. Bell and Harlan counties are in a Promise Zone, and that is where the local E-Catch comes in.

