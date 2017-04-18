Frederick Smock named as Kentucky Poe...

Frederick Smock named as Kentucky Poet Laureate

4 hrs ago

The Kentucky Arts Council says poet, author and teacher Frederick Smock has been named as Kentucky Poet Laureate for 2017-2018. A statement from the council says Smock will be inducted during a ceremony on May 1 at the Old State Capitol in Frankfort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

