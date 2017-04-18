Frederick Smock named as Kentucky Poet Laureate
The Kentucky Arts Council says poet, author and teacher Frederick Smock has been named as Kentucky Poet Laureate for 2017-2018. A statement from the council says Smock will be inducted during a ceremony on May 1 at the Old State Capitol in Frankfort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|52 min
|The truth
|162,877
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|264,721
|live pd in logan county ky
|Apr 15
|gonnagetya
|2
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 14
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Apr 10
|Bud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC