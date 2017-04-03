Four local teachers nominated for 201...

Four local teachers nominated for 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award

Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Four local teachers -- all with Jefferson County Public Schools -- were named nominees in the Kentucky Department of Education's Teacher Achievement Awards Thursday. The four teachers -- Mandy Ridenour from Audubon Traditional Elementary; Kim Joiner from Noe Middle; Apryl Moore from The Academy at Shawnee and Taylor Clements from Atherton High -- are part of a group of 24 teachers eligible for the 2018 Teacher of the Year Award, as selected by Valvoline and the Kentucky Department of Education.

