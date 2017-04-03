Feds Crackdown on Kentucky Contractor...

Feds Crackdown on Kentucky Contractors Claims Trans. Cabinet

Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Kentucky officials say the FBI is investigating some state contractors who have worked on public construction, paving and asphalt projects dating to 2010. A spokeswoman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says state officials received a "grand jury subpoena" March 22 regarding an FBI antitrust investigation of allegations involving state contractors back to 2010.

