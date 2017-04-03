Feds Crackdown on Kentucky Contractors Claims Trans. Cabinet
Kentucky officials say the FBI is investigating some state contractors who have worked on public construction, paving and asphalt projects dating to 2010. A spokeswoman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says state officials received a "grand jury subpoena" March 22 regarding an FBI antitrust investigation of allegations involving state contractors back to 2010.
