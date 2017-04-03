Federal judge blocks Indiana abortion...

Federal judge blocks Indiana abortion ultrasound mandate

A federal judge has blocked an Indiana mandate forcing women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion, ruling that the requirement is likely unconstitutional and creates "clearly undue" burdens on women, particularly low-income women. U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt's ruling, issued late Friday, grants a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking the ultrasound waiting period.

