Ex-western Kentucky jailer pleads guilty in kickback scheme

A retired western Kentucky jailer has pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme stemming from a $3.3 million jail expansion. The U.S. attorney's office said 59-year-old Ricky Parnell of Hickman pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Paducah to fraud for using his position to solicit and take payments and gifts from contractors in exchange for influencing bids.

