Ex-western Kentucky jailer pleads guilty in kickback scheme
A retired western Kentucky jailer has pleaded guilty in a kickback scheme stemming from a $3.3 million jail expansion. The U.S. attorney's office said 59-year-old Ricky Parnell of Hickman pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Paducah to fraud for using his position to solicit and take payments and gifts from contractors in exchange for influencing bids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|8 min
|Anatoly Johnson
|263,918
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|2 hr
|visitor
|17
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|obey
|161,920
|USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS
|Apr 4
|Trump Lies
|2
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|Apr 2
|he is risen
|2
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC