Dozens expected to rally outside last...

Dozens expected to rally outside last remaining abortion clinic Read Story WHAS11 Staff

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Dozens are expected to rally outside of Louisville's EMW Women's Surgical Center Sunday hoping to send a message to those trying to shut it down. The clinic is Kentucky's only remaining abortion provider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 9 min Trump To Prison 263,184
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr nutcracker 161,603
GOP should primary McConnell. 12 hr he is risen 2
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,010 • Total comments across all topics: 280,005,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC