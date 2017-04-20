Democrats turn to Sanders and his star power to rebuild their party
Earlier this week, before heading downstairs to speak to nearly three thousand Kentuckians, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, reminisced about his 2016 presidential campaign. After he had gained steam, and his rallies had become arena-size events, he was struck by the difference between his crowds and those at Democratic Party fundraisers.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|47 min
|usa
|163,090
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|264,834
|live pd in logan county ky
|Apr 15
|gonnagetya
|2
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 14
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Apr 10
|Bud
|2
