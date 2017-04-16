Delta could offer passengers close to $10000 to give up their seats
Some 670 million people flew previous year, and the numbers work out to less than 1 in every 10,000 passengers who get bumped from an overbooked flight. In the wake of United Airlines' disastrous, forced "re-accommodation" of Kentucky doctor David Dao , Delta has authorized payments of up to nearly $10,000 per overbooked passenger, the Associated Press reported .
