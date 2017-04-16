Delta could offer passengers close to...

Delta could offer passengers close to $10000 to give up their seats

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Some 670 million people flew previous year, and the numbers work out to less than 1 in every 10,000 passengers who get bumped from an overbooked flight. In the wake of United Airlines' disastrous, forced "re-accommodation" of Kentucky doctor David Dao , Delta has authorized payments of up to nearly $10,000 per overbooked passenger, the Associated Press reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 264,570
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr CCR 162,626
live pd in logan county ky 6 hr gonnagetya 2
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Fri stateleader 23
Lincoln county jail closing Apr 11 really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Apr 11 Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,327,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC