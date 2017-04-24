Corvette plant in Kentucky to halt tours for year and a half
For the next year and a half, the public won't be able to tour the Kentucky plant that manufactures the Corvette. Katie Frassinelli of the National Corvette Museum tells the Bowling Green Daily News that the suspension is due to extensive work planned at the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant.
