Corvette plant in Kentucky to halt to...

Corvette plant in Kentucky to halt tours for year and a half

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

For the next year and a half, the public won't be able to tour the Kentucky plant that manufactures the Corvette. Katie Frassinelli of the National Corvette Museum tells the Bowling Green Daily News that the suspension is due to extensive work planned at the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Injudgement 265,565
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 41 min ThomasSMonson 163,706
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 2 hr Tre H 6
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) Thu Kylady56 17
Versailles, KY: What Do You Do For Fun? Thu Beautiful_Prince 1
News Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case Apr 26 hmmm 1
News Why Trump's coal promises are doomed Apr 25 Solarman 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,653,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC