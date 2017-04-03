Conservatives attack proposed US border tax
A general view shows a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez Conservative activist groups that generally support Republicans but oppose a pro-export, anti-import Republican tax proposal, released a study on Thursday estimating its impact on individual U.S. states, underscoring the party's division over taxes.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|12 min
|The Doctor_Who
|162,005
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|54 min
|Wag the dog
|2
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Just call me Abe 3
|264,046
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|6 hr
|GFL
|1
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|22 hr
|Oh FFS
|21
|USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS
|Apr 4
|Trump Lies
|2
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|Apr 2
|he is risen
|2
