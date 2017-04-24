Community conversations throughout Ke...

Community conversations throughout Kentucky

Monday Read more: News Democrat

As a Senator, my job requires that I spend many hours in Washington, but Kentucky is my home and I make it a priority to be in the state when the Senate is not in session. Over the last two weeks, the Senate was not in session so I decided to again travel throughout the Commonwealth as I often do.

