Coleman takes oath as new circuit judge
A packed courtroom of family, friends, those in the legal community, and various local residents were on hand Friday, April 14, to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Tim Coleman as the new judge for the 38th Judicial Circuit. A law graduate of the University of Kentucky, Coleman worked in private practice in Lexington and served previously as Butler County Attorney and most recently as the Commonwealth's Attorney for the 38th Judicial District.
