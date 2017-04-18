Coal museum leads toward energy future
Did you catch this gem on CNN.com from April 6? "The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum in Benham, owned by Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, is switching to solar power to save money.a Communications director Brandon Robinson told CNN affiliate WYMT that the project 'will help save at least eight to ten thousand dollars off the energy costs on this building alone.' " Go figure.
