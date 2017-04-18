Coal museum leads toward energy future

Coal museum leads toward energy future

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Did you catch this gem on CNN.com from April 6? "The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum in Benham, owned by Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, is switching to solar power to save money.a Communications director Brandon Robinson told CNN affiliate WYMT that the project 'will help save at least eight to ten thousand dollars off the energy costs on this building alone.' " Go figure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min Pikeville Parent 163,039
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 52 min CodeTalker 264,833
live pd in logan county ky Apr 15 gonnagetya 2
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 14 stateleader 23
Lincoln county jail closing Apr 11 really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Apr 11 Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC