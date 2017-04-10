Childbirth call a challenging but rewarding experience for KSP dispatcher -
April 9-15 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, a time to recognize the efforts of more than 200,000 police and emergency service dispatchers throughout the U.S. The Kentucky State Police employs 190 telecommunicators at its 16 posts throughout the state. In 2016, they handled 554,282 calls.
