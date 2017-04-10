Chechnya police arrest 100 alleged ga...

Chechnya police arrest 100 alleged gays, 3 killed

It added that around 100 gay men have also been rounded up by police and detained, with their fate now uncertain. In her last interview , Politkovskaya described Chechen leader Kadyrov to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as a "coward armed to the teeth and surrounded by security guards".

