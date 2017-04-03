Carroll County Sheriff pleads guilty ...

Carroll County Sheriff pleads guilty to multiple charges, resigns

13 hrs ago

Kinman was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a controlled substance after he was arrested by Kentucky State Police in late March. As a part of the deal, instead of jail time, Kinman must serve 5 years of supervised probation and must enroll in and complete one year in a substance abuse program in Alabama.

