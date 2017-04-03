Carroll County Sheriff pleads guilty to multiple charges, resigns
Kinman was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a controlled substance after he was arrested by Kentucky State Police in late March. As a part of the deal, instead of jail time, Kinman must serve 5 years of supervised probation and must enroll in and complete one year in a substance abuse program in Alabama.
