Carroll Co. Sheriff Resigns After Burglary Charges
CARROLL COUNTY, Ky The Carroll County Sheriff accused of burglary and theft of a controlled substance has resigned as part of his plea deal. WAVE 3 reports that a press release said Sheriff Jamie Kinman was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a controlled substance .
