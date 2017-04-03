Carroll Co. Sheriff Resigns After Bur...

Carroll Co. Sheriff Resigns After Burglary Charges

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky The Carroll County Sheriff accused of burglary and theft of a controlled substance has resigned as part of his plea deal. WAVE 3 reports that a press release said Sheriff Jamie Kinman was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of a controlled substance .

