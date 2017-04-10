BSCTC holds 16th annual Scholarship Reception -
Big Sandy Community and Technical College held its 16th annual Scholarship Reception on Thursday, March 30 in the Varia Auditorium on its Mayo campus. Lynn Dorton Mullins of the Delta Sigma Sorority was the guest speaker and spoke of her late mother, Betty Dorton, and her passion for the community and nursing.
