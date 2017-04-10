Boone GOP opts not to call for prosecutor's resignation Embattled Boone County prosecutor Linda Tally Smith still has some support among Boone County Republicans. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2oSNyan Boone County Commonwealth's Attorney Linda Tally Smith, left, talks with her attorney, Luke Morgan, before a hearing on Friday, March 17. The Boone County Republican Party Monday night voted to not ask her to resign until a judge decides whether she did anything wrong in the prosecution of one of Northern Kentucky's most high-profile murder cases.

