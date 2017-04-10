Boone GOP opts not to call for prosec...

Boone GOP opts not to call for prosecutor's resignation

Boone GOP opts not to call for prosecutor's resignation Embattled Boone County prosecutor Linda Tally Smith still has some support among Boone County Republicans. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2oSNyan Boone County Commonwealth's Attorney Linda Tally Smith, left, talks with her attorney, Luke Morgan, before a hearing on Friday, March 17. The Boone County Republican Party Monday night voted to not ask her to resign until a judge decides whether she did anything wrong in the prosecution of one of Northern Kentucky's most high-profile murder cases.

