Bird flu surveillance zones lifted in western Kentucky
The state veterinarian in Kentucky has lifted avian influenza surveillance zones surrounding two Christian County farms following negative test results from the poultry operations. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory had confirmed the presence of low pathogenic avian influenza in March, based on samples taken from a commercial poultry operation and a backyard flock in the western Kentucky county.
