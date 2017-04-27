Bill O'Reilly out; 'Five,' Eric Bolli...

Bill O'Reilly out; 'Five,' Eric Bolling rise

12 hrs ago

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel", 21st Century Fox, Fox News's parent company, said in a statement on Wednesday. O'Reilly is the second high-profile figure forced out of Fox by a series of sexual harassment accusations within the a year ago.

