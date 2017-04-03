Bevin to attend Toyota announcement of $1.33 billion investment in Kentucky plant
Gov. Matt Bevin is expected to attend Monday's announcement from Toyota officials they investing $1.3 billion to retool their Georgetown factory where the company's flagship Camry sedans are built. The automaker said Monday that no new factory jobs are being added, but the investment will sustain the existing 8,200 jobs at Toyota's largest plant, where nearly one-fourth of all Toyota vehicles produced in North America are made.
