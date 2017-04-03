Bevin restores right to vote, hold of...

Bevin restores right to vote, hold office

16 hrs ago Read more: West Kentucky News

Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - Gov. Matt Bevin Monday restored the right to vote and hold public office to certain offenders who have completed their respective sentences and have applied for restoration of their civil rights. The orders exclude individuals convicted of violent or sex crimes, bribery or treason.

