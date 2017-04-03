Bevin restores right to vote, hold of...

Bevin restores right to vote, hold office -

1 hr ago Read more: News Democrat

Gov. Matt Bevin restored the right to vote and hold public office to certain offenders who have completed their respective sentences and have applied for restoration of their civil rights this week. "We have always been a nation of second chances," said Gov. Bevin.

