Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV ...

Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV picks for April 9-15

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

DON'T MISS: "Better Call Saul" - Season 3 of the "Breaking Bad" prequel continues to follow the twists and turns of Jimmy McGill's devolution toward Saul Goodman - Albuquerque's most shady criminal lawyer. As the show returns, Jimmy deals with the fallout of Chuck's elaborate con and Mike obsesses over the identity of a mysterious stranger who is watching his every move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 24 min Injudgement 264,190
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 47 min nanoanomaly 162,086
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) 7 hr Henry 25
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Sat Trump sudden change 3
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Sat GFL 1
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 7 Oh FFS 21
USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS Apr 4 Trump Lies 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC