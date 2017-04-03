Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV picks for April 9-15
DON'T MISS: "Better Call Saul" - Season 3 of the "Breaking Bad" prequel continues to follow the twists and turns of Jimmy McGill's devolution toward Saul Goodman - Albuquerque's most shady criminal lawyer. As the show returns, Jimmy deals with the fallout of Chuck's elaborate con and Mike obsesses over the identity of a mysterious stranger who is watching his every move.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|24 min
|Injudgement
|264,190
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|47 min
|nanoanomaly
|162,086
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|Henry
|25
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Sat
|Trump sudden change
|3
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Sat
|GFL
|1
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 7
|Oh FFS
|21
|USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS
|Apr 4
|Trump Lies
|2
