Annual unemployment rates fall in 86 Kentucky counties -
Annual unemployment rates decreased in 86 Kentucky counties in 2016 compared to 2015, rose in 26 and stayed the same in eight, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The annual jobless rate for Woodford County was the lowest in the Commonwealth in 2016 at 3.2 percent.
