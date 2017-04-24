Annual jobless rates fall in 86 of Kentucky's 120 counties
Kentucky officials say annual unemployment rates fell in 86 of the state's counties in 2016 compared to 2015. Annual rates rose in 26 counties and stayed the same in eight.
