Annual 4-H Safety Day conducted -
Photos submitted The 17th annual 4-H Safety Day was held April 13 at the Harlan National Guard Armory. Gun safety, ATV safety, water and boating safety were presented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Mickey402
|163,259
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|265,025
|live pd in logan county ky
|Apr 15
|gonnagetya
|2
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 14
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Apr 10
|Bud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC