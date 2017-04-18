Annual 4-H Safety Day conducted -

Annual 4-H Safety Day conducted -

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

Photos submitted The 17th annual 4-H Safety Day was held April 13 at the Harlan National Guard Armory. Gun safety, ATV safety, water and boating safety were presented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Mickey402 163,259
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Chicagoan by Birth 265,025
live pd in logan county ky Apr 15 gonnagetya 2
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 14 stateleader 23
Lincoln county jail closing Apr 11 really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Apr 11 Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC