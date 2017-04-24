Aluminum company promises to hire 550 in heart of Appalachia
An aluminum company says it will build a $1.3 billion plant in the heart of Appalachia, promising to hire 550 people and pay them nearly twice the average household income of an area devastated by the loss of coal and manufacturing jobs. Braidy Industries Inc. says the planned 2.5 million-square-foot facility in South Shore, not far from where Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia meet on the Ohio River, will produce 370,000 tons of aluminum for the automotive and aerospace industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
