Agreement means Kentucky abortion clinic won't close for now

3 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has dropped its efforts to shut down Kentucky's last abortion clinic pending the outcome of a federal lawsuit aimed at preventing its closure. An agreement between lawyers for the Republican governor and the Louisville clinic, EMW Women's Surgical Center, has been submitted to U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers, who has not yet signed off on it.

Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

