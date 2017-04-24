ACA replacement must fund drug treatm...

ACA replacement must fund drug treatment -

Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

A group of state attorneys general is imploring members of Congress and the President to adequately fund drug treatment in any plan to replace the Affordable Care Act , Attorney General Andy Beshear said earlier this week. The initial ACA replacement plan would have cut federal funding for drug treatment by an estimated $5.5 billion, Beshear said.

