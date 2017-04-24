ACA replacement must fund drug treatment -
A group of state attorneys general is imploring members of Congress and the President to adequately fund drug treatment in any plan to replace the Affordable Care Act , Attorney General Andy Beshear said earlier this week. The initial ACA replacement plan would have cut federal funding for drug treatment by an estimated $5.5 billion, Beshear said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|mom
|163,762
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Earl
|265,666
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|9
|UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12)
|Apr 27
|Kylady56
|17
|Versailles, KY: What Do You Do For Fun?
|Apr 27
|Beautiful_Prince
|1
|Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case
|Apr 26
|hmmm
|1
|Why Trump's coal promises are doomed
|Apr 25
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC