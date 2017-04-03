A Great Grandson Inspired Into Action By His Abolitionist Great Grandfather
The Rev. John Rankin hung a lantern on a hill along the Ohio River guiding thousands of runaway slaves to the Underground Railroad and freedom.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|Conquistador
|161,782
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 min
|Pete
|263,501
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|4 hr
|RustyS
|1
|USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS
|9 hr
|Trump Lies
|2
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|Apr 2
|he is risen
|2
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
