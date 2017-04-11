"A doctor with troubled past": Kentucky newspaper defends ...

The Courier-Journal was quick to dig through David Dao's history in a familiar rush to declare the doctor no angel A Kentucky newspaper does not yet regret publishing an article on Tuesday detailing the "troubled past" of David Dao, the doctor yanked off a Louisville-bound United Airlines flight Sunday evening. The Courier-Journal decided to focus its attention on the victim in the story, who was bloodied as he was violently ejected from his seat.

