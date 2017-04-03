A coal museum in Kentucky is switchin...

A coal museum in Kentucky is switching to solar power.

The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum , nestled in the heart of coal country, might seem like an odd place for a solar project. But the solar panels currently being installed on its roof will ultimately save thousands in electricity costs.

