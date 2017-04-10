4-Star SG Jemarl Baker Commits to Ken...

4-Star SG Jemarl Baker Commits to Kentucky over Arizona, Oregon, Others

19 min ago Read more: BleacherReport

The Kentucky Wildcats added another piece to their 2017 basketball recruiting class Tuesday, as 4-star guard Jemarl Baker announced he'll be coming to Lexington in the fall. "I'm honored and humbled by the experience and greatly appreciate coach [ John Calipari ] believing in my abilities," Baker told Evan Daniels and Josh Gershon of Scout.com.

