4-Star SG Jemarl Baker Commits to Kentucky over Arizona, Oregon, Others
The Kentucky Wildcats added another piece to their 2017 basketball recruiting class Tuesday, as 4-star guard Jemarl Baker announced he'll be coming to Lexington in the fall. "I'm honored and humbled by the experience and greatly appreciate coach [ John Calipari ] believing in my abilities," Baker told Evan Daniels and Josh Gershon of Scout.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|The Doctor
|162,452
|Lincoln county jail closing
|45 min
|really
|1
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|well
|264,335
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Bud
|2
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Apr 8
|Trump sudden change
|3
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 8
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC