3 arrested after meth found in electronic devices in Kentucky

17 hrs ago

A Kentucky trooper pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 25 E in Bell County around 11:57 p.m. After finding out that the driver's license was suspended, the trooper used a K-9 to search the vehicle. Allen Brock, 28, Shannon Goodman, 31, and Jeffery Clark, 23, were arrested.

