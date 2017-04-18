2 more officers placed on leave after passenger dragged off United flight
In a bid to quell the uproar after a man was forcibly removed from an overbooked aircraft in Chicago, United Airlines has announced all passengers on that flight will be fully reimbursed. CHICAGO United Airlines will no longer use law enforcement officers to remove passengers from overbooked flights after global outrage erupted over a video showing a passenger dragged from one of its planes in Chicago.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|Pikeville Parent
|162,808
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|58 min
|Richard Nixon Trump
|264,653
|live pd in logan county ky
|Sat
|gonnagetya
|2
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 14
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Apr 10
|Bud
|2
