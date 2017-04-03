2 Children escape house fire that kil...

2 Children escape house fire that killed parents, 3 siblings

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Volunteer firefighters arrived just after midnight Friday to put out the flames at the home on Highway 119 near the Kentucky state line. According to Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew, 39-year-old Jimmy Pollack Sr. and his wife, Carrie, were found dead in a bedroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 10 min Devilsdaughter 161,967
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 14 min Psheeew 263,987
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country 1 hr Oh FFS 21
USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS Apr 4 Trump Lies 2
GOP should primary McConnell. Apr 2 he is risen 2
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC