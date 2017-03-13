Worker found guilty but mentally ill in restaurant shooting

A central Kentucky man has been found guilty of murder but mentally ill in the shooting of a co-worker at a fast-food restaurant following an argument over sanitary work habits. The News-Enterprise reports a jury on Wednesday convicted 28-year-old Joshua Ratliff of Elizabethtown of killing Ryan Birse at a KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in February 2016.

