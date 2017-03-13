Worker found guilty but mentally ill ...

Worker found guilty but mentally ill in restaurant shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A central Kentucky man has been found guilty of murder but mentally ill in the shooting of a co-worker at a fast-food restaurant following an argument over sanitary work habits. The News-Enterprise reports a jury on Wednesday convicted 28-year-old Joshua Ratliff of Elizabethtown of killing Ryan Birse at a KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in February 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 22 min huntcoyotes 260,515
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 23 min so true 160,168
USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS 12 hr getter done 1
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... Wed SOAP BOX HERO 24
News 32 arrested in NKY; meth lab closed (Sep '09) Mar 14 ridgeway boy 43
pulling over for a funeral Mar 14 ridgeway boy 2
Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08) Mar 12 Say What 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC