Woman killed in crash -
According to a press release, Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal collision in the Tremont community of Harlan County at approximately 5:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates Joseph was operating a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer traveling south on U.S. 119. The passenger side tires dropped off the roadway onto the southbound shoulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|14 min
|Crow
|260,024
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|57 min
|CriminalForever
|159,971
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|MAGA
|67
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|21 hr
|Longtime Republican
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Mar 8
|peoplersheep
|1
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 4
|RoxLo
|80
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Truth
|614
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC