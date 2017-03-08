Woman killed in crash -

Woman killed in crash -

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal collision in the Tremont community of Harlan County at approximately 5:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates Joseph was operating a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer traveling south on U.S. 119. The passenger side tires dropped off the roadway onto the southbound shoulder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 14 min Crow 260,024
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 57 min CriminalForever 159,971
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) 19 hr MAGA 67
GOP should primary McConnell. 21 hr Longtime Republican 1
pulling over for a funeral Mar 8 peoplersheep 1
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... Mar 4 RoxLo 80
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mar 3 Truth 614
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,321 • Total comments across all topics: 279,476,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC